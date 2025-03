NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Sunday March 2, 2025, police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an alleged suicide attempt by a 23-year old female.

According to preliminary reports, an adult female allegedly consumed a quantity of a suspected dangerous substance with intent to take her life.

A Police Motorcyclist, after being alerted of the incident, safely escorted the victim to the hospital, police said.

The victim is listed in stable condition as the investigation continues.