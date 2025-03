NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into an alleged suicide attempt of a 23-year-old female that occurred on Thursday March 20 2025, at a residence on Sea Breeze Lane.

Police were alerted of the incident after 10:00 p.m. According to preliminary reports, the individual allegedly ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment, where she was last listed as stable, police said.