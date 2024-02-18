Woman hospitalized after indecent exposure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 46-year-old female who is known to have a mental disorder is currently in hospital after a video went viral of her indecently exposed.

The 17 second video clip shows the woman undressed outside a residence behaving erratically in the Garden Hills area.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday 17 February, 2024 as occupants of the home filmed her from inside questioning, “What is wrong with her?” They can also be heard asking if the woman was a “demon.”

According to police, the woman was taken to hospital via EMS personnel accompanied by family members, where she is receiving medical assistance.

Police also reminded members of the public that mental illness exists in our society, and when persons are observed exhibiting unstable behavior involving the exposure of private body parts, it should not be exploited.

“Thus, persons found intentionally publishing and disseminating information about vulnerable individuals in such a state will be prosecuted.”