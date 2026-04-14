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Woman fatally shot inside home while holding toddler

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 47-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her bedroom while holding a one-year-old child after gunfire erupted outside her home on Wilton Street late Monday night.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on April 13, 2026, as a gunman chased another man through a nearby yard, firing multiple shots during the pursuit. Some of those shots entered the residence, striking the woman, who was reportedly seated on her bed in a northwestern bedroom at the time.
Police said they were alerted by an unknown caller reporting that a woman had been shot. Officers responded and found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Investigations revealed that the gunman, who remains unidentified, fired from outside the home before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.
Emergency medical personnel later arrived and confirmed that the woman showed no signs of life. The one-year-old child she was holding at the time was examined and found to be unharmed.
Police continue to investigate the matter.

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