Woman dies in alleged drowning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an alleged drowning incident that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman yesterday.
According to police, the woman was at a vacation resort in western New Providence sometime around 4.22pm.
The victim was a 38-year-old resident of Bacardi Road.
“Preliminary reports indicate that a female employee was operating a Golf Cart when the incident occurred,” read the police report.
“She was taken to the hospital via EMS personnel where she succumbed to her injuries. Police investigations continue.”
Can someone clarify the story about the 38 year old female who drowned.
Was she an employee
Was she the same person who was driving the golf cart
Or was it 2 different females involved.
Was it 1 female in the story.
Thank you in advance.
I was wondering the same thing. The story is confusing. Sounds like 2 separate incidents
Get better writers, this story don’t make an ounce of sense. How many females are involved in this story? was the victim operating the golf cart or an employee of the resort. Was there a freak accident? Was the victim knocked down into the pool? Yall play too much!