WOMAN DIES AT BDOCS: Munroe says inmate had health challenges but autopsy will be performed

Foul play not suspected at this time

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman inmate at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) who died on Thursday had some “health challenges”, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

He noted that while there is nothing to suggest foul play at the moment, an autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

Munroe, who was speaking at the Passing Out Parade for nearly 90 new Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) recruits, told the media: “I was briefed by the commissioner of BDCOS that at about 1.24am (Thursday), while making the rounds and checks at the prison, an inmate was discovered having difficulty breathing.

“I believe her name is Lynette Charlton.

“The officers called a trained clinical nurse, who is correctional corporal. They were taking the inmate to the medical area when she collapsed.

“EMS was called and transported her to the hospital, where she expired.”

Munroe added: “She was an inmate who had some health challenges, who was hypertensive, who has had neurosurgery to address bleeding in the brain.

“At the moment, there is nothing that indicates to me anything untoward, but we will await the autopsy to know definitively.”

The reality is that in this instance, it appears to be just natural causes. – Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe

Munroe referred to the case of 29-year-old Mikhail Miller, who was serving a three-month sentence at the correctional facility when he was found dead in his cell with injuries last November.

An autopsy found that Miller died from blunt force trauma.

“The reality is that in this instance, it appears to be just natural causes,” said Munroe.

“In the previous instance, it appears to be homicide.

“The previous incident has overtones of mental circumstances, as his mother describes.”

Munroe also said plans are underway to construct a 700-bed facility that would more appropriately address the needs of inmates with mental health challenges.

“The prison is seeking to recruit a psychiatrist to be on staff to address those needs,” said Munroe.

“A part of the new proposed…facility will be the ability to pad cells and make provisions for people with mental challenges in our correctional facility.”