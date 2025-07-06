Woman dies after early morning attack, man in custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 48-year-old woman who succumbed to injuries sustained in an early morning attack on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

According to initial reports, the woman was allegedly assaulted by a man known to her shortly before 3:30 a.m. while on Watlins Street. She was transported to hospital by ambulance but later died while receiving treatment.

Police have since arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing