Woman dies after car collides into utility pole

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of a woman early Saturday morning.

Police say they received reports of a traffic accident in the area of Balao Road shortly before 3 am on Saturday.

Reports indicate that a woman was driving a gray Honda vehicle in a southern direction when she lost control and collided with a concrete utility pole. Due to the extensive damage to the vehicle, the victim was extracted with the Jaws of Life. EMS personnel responded and checks of the victim were made. The victim was transported to the hospital, where she was examined and pronounced dead.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.