Woman detained after hit and run accident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 23-year-old female is being questioned in connection with attempting to kill a 29-year-old male with her vehicle while in the area of Carmichael Road on Tuesday April 16, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 10:00 p.m., the victim and the suspect, both occupants of a gray Jeep vehicle, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. It is reported that upon the male exiting the vehicle near Hall Close on Carmichael Road, the female driver reportedly intentionally collided with him and fled the area, traveling east along Carmichael Road, police said.

The victim sustained serious injuries, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, and is currently listed in serious condition, authorities said.

The 23-year-old suspect later surrendered herself to police at the Western Police Station.

The Criminal Investigations Department is conducting further investigations into this incident.