Woman dead, man critically injured in car shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman is dead and another man hospitalized after a morning shooting incident in the capital on Saturday.

Police said the victims were inside a black Toyota Passo at the intersection of Victoria Blvd and Meadows Drive when they were shot at by the occupants of a gray jeep.

The incident took place shortly before 9am, and both victims were transported to the hospital via emergency medical services.

However, police said the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male victim is reportedly listed in critical condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that can assist in this investigation.