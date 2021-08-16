Woman dead, man critically injured in car shooting

LocalAugust 16, 2021August 16, 2021 at 3:43 am Eyewitness News
Woman dead, man critically injured in car shooting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A woman is dead and another man hospitalized after a morning shooting incident in the capital on Saturday.

Police said the victims were inside a black Toyota Passo at the intersection of Victoria Blvd and Meadows Drive when they were shot at by the occupants of a gray jeep.

The incident took place shortly before 9am, and both victims were transported to the hospital via emergency medical services.

However, police said the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male victim is reportedly listed in critical condition.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that can assist in this investigation.

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply

*