Woman carjacked, man beaten in two overnight armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are probing two separate armed robberies overnight that left one woman without her car and another victim assaulted.

In the first incident, shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, a woman was confronted by two men in hoodies as she arrived at her Mermaid Boulevard residence. One of the suspects, reportedly armed, demanded her car keys. She complied, and the men fled in her white Suzuki Swift along with personal belongings, heading north.

Hours later, just after midnight on Tuesday, a man was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to retrieve his broken-down motorcycle from a business establishment on Gladstone Road. Police said three men exited a small white truck, two of them armed, and demanded the motorcycle.

The victim was assaulted before the suspects made off with his motorcycle, his girlfriend’s black Nissan Juke, and other personal items, fleeing east along Fire Trail Road.

Investigations into both incidents continue.