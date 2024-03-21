Woman behind Island Soles Bahamas wins Fox Foundation grant

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Rotalya Williams, owner of Island Soles Bahamas, won the overall $25,000 grant offered by the Fox Foundation’s grant program, “The Women’s Entrepreneurship Episode.”

Williams beat 192 other female entrepreneurs for the big win.

Williams was one of the top three finalists who pitched her business idea before a panel of judges during the Foundation’s Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress Lunch and Learn Session, which was held at the Atlantis, Paradise Island, on Thursday afternoon.

Alexia Rolle, owner of BrainChild: A Student Success Service, secured second place, while Tylen Perpall, owner of Teland Development Partners, placed third.