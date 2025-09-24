Woman Arrested in Grand Bahama Stabbing

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS – Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a stabbing that has left a man hospitalized in serious condition.

The incident occurred Tuesday night in the Coral Gardens area, where officers found the victim with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to hospital.

Police say the stabbing stemmed from a verbal altercation with a woman who allegedly produced a sharp object. A 32-year-old female has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 502-9991-3, 919, or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).