Woman arrested following firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- On Sunday, 29th June, 2025, a joint effort involving officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit, the

Anti-Gang & Firearm Task Force Unit and the Canine Support Unit resulted in the

confiscation of a firearm and the arrest of a 36-year-old woman.

Preliminary information suggests that shortly before 1:00 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home on Hanna Road, where a firearm containing ammunition was discovered. As a result, the female occupant was taken into custody. The investigation continues.

The Anti-Gang & Firearms Task Force Unit is a multi-agency initiative involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Bahamas Customs, the Department of Immigration, and the U.S.A. Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms Bureau.