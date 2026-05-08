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Woman arrested after alleged housebreaking incident on Grand Bahama

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NASSAU,BAHAMAS: Police on Grand Bahama have arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with an alleged housebreaking incident reported on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 6:00 p.m., a complainant informed police that a female relative unlawfully entered his residence on Point Lockout Drive through a western front window, causing damage to the property.

Following investigations into the matter, officers arrested the 35-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist these investigations to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

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