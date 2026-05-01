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Woman and child robbed at gunpoint, vehicle stolen by suspects on motorcycle in Yamacraw area

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30th, 2026, in the area of Yamacraw Hill Road and Prince Charles Drive.

Reports indicate that a woman and her nine-year-old godchild were preparing to leave after swimming when two men on a white motorcycle approached them. Both suspects were dressed in dark clothing, and one was reportedly armed with a firearm.

The suspects demanded that the victims exit the vehicle, and the complainant complied along with the child. One of the suspects then entered the vehicle and drove off westbound. Investigations continue.

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