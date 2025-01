NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into an alleged sexual assault involving an adult female at a residence

on Miami Street.

According to initial reports, the victim was allegedly held against her will by a male known to her

from Friday January 17, 2025 to Sunday January 19, 2025.

Furthermore, it is reported that she was attacked and sexually assaulted multiple times, police said.

Police are pursuing significant leads in this matter as the investigation continues.