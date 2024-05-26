Woman allegedly attempts to take her own life

LocalMay 26, 2024 at 8:09 am Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an attempted suicide involving a 49-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on Saturday 25th May, 2024, around 8:00 p.m., on Columbus Drive.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, while at her residence, inflicted injuries to her wrist using a sharp instrument. Subsequently, emergency medical technicians transported the victim to the hospital, where she received medical attention.

Medical personnel confirmed the victim’s injuries are superficial and not life-threatening, and she remains in the hospital under close observation.

 

 

