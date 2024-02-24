Woman allegedly attempts to take her life by ingesting over-the-counter pills

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances of an alleged attempted suicide that occurred on Friday 23rd February 2024, involving an adult female.

Initial reports indicate that officers, acting on information, arrived at a residence on East Street around 9:20 pm, where they met an unresponsive 21-year-old female. It is reported that the female ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter pills.

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further medical attention and evaluation. Investigations are ongoing into this incident by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department.

