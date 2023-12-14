Woman allegedly attempts suicide

LocalDecember 14, 2023December 14, 2023 at 4:51 am Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempted suicide of a 49-year-old female.

According to preliminary reports, around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, police received a report that a female, while at her residence located in the Southeastern District of New Providence, consumed a large volume of medication.

Emergency medical technicians were summoned and transported the victim to the hospital, where she is currently under close observation.

Investigations into this matter continue.

