Woman Allegedly Attacked & Sexually Assaulted

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are aggressively investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Sunday 31st March, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after midnight, a 20 year old female was in the parking lot of a business establishment on Fire Trail Road east, when she was reportedly forced into a vehicle of a male known to her.

It is reported that the suspect drove the victim to the eastern district of New Providence where he attacked and sexually assaulted her.

Police are following significant leads in this matter.

Investigations continue.

