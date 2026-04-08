Woman, 67, critical after suspected arson in Fox Hill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suspected arson that left a 67-year-old woman in critical condition.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Fire Services responded to a residence on Romer Street, Fox Hill, where a single-story stone home was engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, but one bedroom was destroyed.

The female occupant sustained third-degree burns and was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where she remains in critical condition.

Arson is suspected. Investigations are ongoing.