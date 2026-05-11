Woman, 40, hospitalized after alleged overdose attempt 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an attempted suicide in Eight Mile Rock after a 40-year-old woman was found drifting in and out of consciousness inside a bathtub on Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to a residence on Bartlett Hill shortly before noon after receiving reports from a man who said his girlfriend texted him claiming she had taken a large quantity of medication.

Police said the woman later told officers she was overwhelmed by personal stress, including unemployment and learning that her 16-year-old daughter was pregnant. Emergency medical personnel treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to hospital for further evaluation and care.