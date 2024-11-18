Watch ILTV Live
WNBA MNP Jonquel Jones makes courtesy call on PM

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – New York Liberty star and WNBA Finals MVP, Jonquel Jones, paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Philip Davis on Monday at the Office of the Prime Minister. During the meeting, Jones expressed her gratitude to the Bahamian government and people for their support and celebration of her recent championship victory. She noted it was an honor to be recognized for her hard work and achievements.

Prime Minister Davis commended Jones on her accomplishments and highlighted the growing recognition of women’s sports.

The Grand Bahama native has been celebrated between Grand Bahama and the capital over the past few days and celebrations continue today with a community rush and a basketball clinic.

Last month, the New York Liberty triumphed over the Minnesota Lynx in a thrilling 67-62 overtime victory to win the franchise’s first-ever WNBA Championship. In Game 5, Jones delivered a standout performance, scoring 17 points and grabbing 5 rebounds, earning her the title of Finals MVP.

