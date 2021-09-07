WMS Holdings Limited takes its proposal public with open letter to BPL chairman

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a further attempt to get the attention of the country’s premier power company, WMS Holdings Limited (WMS) yesterday released an open letter to BPL Chairman Dr. Donovan Moxey, inviting him and his board to revisit several WMS proposals and offers submitted.

Titled “A Better Way Forward, Together”, the open letter seeks to make BPL once again, and now the public, aware of the ways WMS believes it can be of assistance to the company amidst the mounting pressures it faces day in and day out.

“Having had no response from BPL and the government of The Bahamas since previous letters and numerous communications, we write to you yet again with the same excellent proposal, one which can assist tremendously in overcoming all of the recent and persistent issues that have plagued BPL both now and through many previous years,” the letter read.

“WMS and BPL both want what is best for The Bahamas; our reliable and affordable energy solutions provide a pathway to achieving just that.”

The letters cited “various downfalls in BPL’s service over recent months”, juxtaposed with the supposed benefits of WMS’ proposed deal, including a total of $547 million in debt-free funding, directly eclipsing the amount BPL intends to raise through its rate reduction bond (RRB) by more than $12 million.

WMS claimed it solutions, technology, proposals and secured funding deliver the lowest cost in innovative natural gas liquid (NGL) fuel technology that would “decrease fuel charges and consumer rates”.

Both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Desmond Bannister are copied in on the open letter, signaling WMS’ intention to gain their attention as well.

This comes as the current administration faces an intense run into the snap general election set for September 16.

WMS also claimed its proposal is funded and would “deliver economic recovery, GDP growth, export opportunities and jobs”.

With the open letter, WMS hopes to increase public awareness about its “unbeatable” proposal, funding and history of offers to BPL and the government of The Bahamas, while reminding the power company of what it can have access to and what is at stake for the entire nation.