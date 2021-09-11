WMS Holdings Limited releases “25 Reasons” ad campaign; announces intent to work with the incoming administration

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After what it termed “many fruitless attempts to work with the current and previous governments of The Bahamas and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL)” over the last few years, WMS Holdings Limited (WMS) has published “25 Reasons Why Our Energy Solutions Are The Best And Most Superior Solutions For The Bahamas”.

The full-page ad was printed on September 10 in local dailies. It comes as the company announced it will be extending its proposal and associated offerings to the incoming administration once the results of the September 16 General Election are determined.

The proposal, which “seeks to eliminate the need for BPL’s rate reduction bond (RRB) by providing debt-free funding and new fuel technology”, coincides with a commitment from WMS to provide support to public health and other strained areas in the country.

A statement issued by WMS yesterday read: “In the past, WMS has reached out not only to the Minnis administration, but also the two previous governments to get its proposal seen and heard.

“However, with each attempt, the company was met with little to no response.

“Now, the current administration, competing parties and the public can review the opportunities WMS has been pitching for the country with the release of its list of ‘25 Reasons’.

“After years of unreliable, costly energy service and failing power distribution, WMS wants to support BPL in ensuring residents and business owners no longer have to worry about such deficiencies.”

Beyond energy, WMS said it also recognizes the need for swift, effective change in the areas of public health and labor struggles, and in this respect aims to “provide funding and resources to assist the government in battling current and future surges of COVID-19 cases while additionally providing support for the country’s deteriorating hospitals and other healthcare facilities”.

“With WMS’s support, the government would also be better equipped to respond to the growing labor disputes across local industries,” its statement read.

“WMS is looking forward to the results of this year’s general election and ultimately working with whichever administration is to be installed.

“All in all, this company is committed to bettering the lives of Bahamians with innovative and modern solutions. A deal with WMS is guaranteed to directly benefit Bahamians and their economy.”