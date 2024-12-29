Witnesses report gas-related explosion at residence on Baillou Hill Road

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A house reportedly exploded on Baillou Hill Road opposite Commonwealth Bank after witnesses allege that a gas refill went wrong.

Numerous videos that spread on social media show different angles of the incident’s immediate aftermath.

According to a statement released by the Public Hospitals Authority just after 7 pm, five adults and three children needed medical attention.

Golden Gates Member of Parliament Pia Glover-Rolle released a statement to the public shortly after news of the incident broke.

“There has been an explosion in our constituency,” she wrote. “My team is actively on the ground assessing the situation and visiting affected homes to ensure the necessary social assistance is provided.

“If you have any concerns, please reach out to our Golden Gates WhatsApp constituency hotline via text or voice note at 819-4742.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis called the news heartbreaking.

“I have been fully briefed on the situation and have instructed that all available resources be deployed to support those affected,” Davis said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families as they navigate this difficult time.”