Witnesses report gas-related explosion at residence on Baillou Hill Road

0
SHARES
159
VIEWS
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A house reportedly exploded on Baillou Hill Road opposite Commonwealth Bank after witnesses allege that a gas refill went wrong.

Numerous videos that spread on social media show different angles of the incident’s immediate aftermath.

According to a statement released by the Public Hospitals Authority just after 7 pm, five adults and three children needed medical attention.

Golden Gates Member of Parliament Pia Glover-Rolle released a statement to the public shortly after news of the incident broke.

“There has been an explosion in our constituency,” she wrote. “My team is actively on the ground assessing the situation and visiting affected homes to ensure the necessary social assistance is provided.

“If you have any concerns, please reach out to our Golden Gates WhatsApp constituency hotline via text or voice note at 819-4742.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis called the news heartbreaking.

“I have been fully briefed on the situation and have instructed that all available resources be deployed to support those affected,” Davis said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families as they navigate this difficult time.”

Polls

Who's taking home first place in the 2025 New Year's Day Junkanoo parade?

  • Saxons (50%)
  • Valley Boys (31%)
  • Roots (19%)
  • Genesis (0%)
  • One Family (0%)
Loading ... Loading ...

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

