Witness faints on the stand during Gibson corruption trial

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A witness in the ongoing corruption trial against Long Island Member of Parliament Adrian Gibson reportedly fainted while on the witness stand Thursday afternoon.

Mynez Cargill-Sherman was called to testify on the stand in court today, moments later she suddenly fainted.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson was in the process of dismissing the witness to adjourn court for the day when Cargill-Sherman said she felt nauseated; the witness then fell forward.

The witness has been transported to Doctors Hospital via ambulance for