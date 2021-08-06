WINNER’S REWARD: Sandals resorts announces complimentary stay for Olympic gold medalist Steven Gardiner

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), has extended a complimentary luxury included vacation to Steven Gardiner as he joins Bahamians and the world in celebrating Gardiner’s gold medal finish in the 400-meter (m) final at the Tokyo Olympics.

In an early morning social media post, Stewart made the announcement while congratulating Gardiner and bronze medalist Kirani James of Grenada.

Stewart lauded both gentlemen, stating that it was a “world’s best performance by Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas and Kirani James of Grenada”.

“As the Caribbean’s resort chain that has also been voted world’s best, when the Olympics are over, we got you with complimentary vacations in full VIP style back home.”

Since the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Stewart has been gifting complimentary all-inclusive stays to Caribbean athletes who achieve podium finishes, to include luxury ground transfers from their homes if applicable (Rolls-Royce in The Bahamas), full butler service and accommodations in a top suite at a Sandals Resort for a number of nights that would be determined by the athletes themselves.

Stewart added: “Our athletes are amazing and they are doing a spectacular job continuing to represent themselves, their individual countries and the entire Caribbean region. In adding the Olympic gold medal to his World Championship crown, Steve has made history for Bahamas and cemented his name in the history books.

“We are extremely proud of him and all our Caribbean athletes and Sandals Resorts cannot wait to host them when their schedule allows.”