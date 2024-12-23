Winner of BTC’s $20k grand prize to use funds on tuition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — BTC concluded its six-week “Holidaying” Christmas campaign on December 20th with 25-year-old Nikita Dawkins emerging as the lucky grand prize winner of $20,000.

“It feels thrilling, but it is mostly unbelievable,” Dawkins said. “I am stunned and I’m having a hard time believing that this is real. I am so excited by this win, and I will use this money to pay my tuition. I am so grateful, and I want to say a huge thanks to BTC.”

Dawkins, a BTC Prepaid customer who had entered several entries for its “Text to Win” promotion, was one of five finalists who was randomly selected by an automated system.

Prepaid finalists were asked to text the word “Jolly” to 5005 for $1 per text, while Postpaid finalists would have to pay their BTC bill in full and on time for the entire year to be eligible to enter the grand prize drawing.

The five finalists selected – three Prepaid and two Postpaid customers – all gathered at BTC’s Mall at Marathon Retail Store on December 20th. Each finalist was asked to pop a balloon that contained a prize. One balloon, however, contained the grand cash prize of $20,000, and it was popped by Nikita Dawkins, a third-year college student studying Biochemistry.

The four other finalists either received a prize of an iPhone 15, a Samsung S-24, a weekend stay at Comfort Suites, and two Bahamasair tickets to any domestic or international destination.

The grand prize payout was just one of many pre-Christmas “Holidaying” offerings that gave new and existing BTC customers a chance to take home a portion of $25,000 in daily and weekly prizes.

New customers who signed up for any of BTC’s Fixed products, which included broadband internet, home phone, and TV services, received a $150 Bank of the Bahamas Visa gift card. New customers who signed up for these services on BTC’s website received a Visa gift card valued at $250.

A highlight of the “Holidaying” campaign was a special deal offered to persons who signed up for a $64.99 or higher Postpaid plan, making them eligible to purchase an I-Phone15 for just $699 while enjoying unlimited Facebook, WhatsApp, 3GB of bonus data for three months, plus a chance to win a $100 gift card.

BTC’s loyal Postpaid customers who had been with the company for more than six months – and were in good standing – were also offered a $500 gift card upon signing up for any of BTC’s fiber plans.

Prepaid customers were allowed to “Text to Win” to win up to $45,000 in prizes that included $1,000 Visa gift cards or travel, gas, or grocery vouchers. The “Text to Win” opportunity is still ongoing until December 30th.

BTC also spread Christmas cheer at several pop-up locations to offer pre-Christmas deals, establishing connections with employees and customers at the Road Traffic Department, Scotia Bank, the Public Hospitals Authority, Ministry of Education, and Grand Hyatt, Baha Mar.

Keisha Edwards, Head of BTC’s Commercial Team, said, “We are inspired by the enthusiastic response from our colleagues, customers, and community to the “Holidaying” campaign. Our team has dedicated immense effort to bring this initiative to life, and the positive feedback has been incredible. The campaign reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, community involvement, and delivering meaningful customer experiences. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated this year and congratulate the winners.”

The “Holidaying” campaign was launched on November 7 at Fusion Superplex.