Wilson: Teachers union rejected government’s salary proposal

BUT president tells teachers: “Keep your sneakers ready”.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson said teachers unanimously rejected the Davis administration’s salary proposal earlier this month and that industrial action could be on the way if the government does not give them a satisfactory proposal.

Her comment, made in a voice note to teachers, came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis announced in the House of Assembly on Wednesday that teachers will receive a pay increase. His announcement prompted thunderous applause from Progressive Liberal Party parliamentarians.

Wilson, however, said teachers rejected a proposal the government sent them on May 19, 2022 at a general meeting where she explained the full proposal to them. She said the union has since rejected the government’s other proposals.

“We held another general membership meeting on Tuesday May 24, 2022 where 99 percent of you voted to take industrial action,” she said.

“Please note that the prime minister never stated an amount of the proposed salary increase for teachers and the concerns we’ve expressed about the retention bonus have not yet been adequately addressed. As you are also aware, we have rejected the government’s counter-proposal twice. “

Wilson said she did not have a revised salary proposal up to the time of her recording.

“Having communicated with the government’s lead negotiator, I”m expecting a revised salary proposal that is reflective of teachers, teacher’s aides, librarians and guidance counsellors as professionals,” he said.

“Negotiations will resume next week Thursday…so in the spirit of industrial goodwill, the Bahamas Union of Teachers will hold off on industrial action in one week. If the salary proposal is unacceptable, it will be rejected again. Keep your tennis ready. Take our your walking shoes. I must caution you to stay focus. Do not get caught up in the hype and the rhetoric. I will keep you updated as I usually do. Stay alert, remain vigilant.”

Wilson’s industrial action threat comes amid signs that tensions between her union and the government are increasing. BUT recently started legal action against the government for recognising another teacher’s association as a bargaining unit for educators in the country.