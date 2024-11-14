WILSON: ‘Petroleum wholesalers want margin increase’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Sun Oil Chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson argued that it is not fair that gas wholesalers have not received a margin increase in over two (2) decades, as he referenced the recent profit margin increase that gas station operators received after some 2 years of complaints that the previous margin increase was choking their ability to make a profit.

In September, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced a $0.25 increase in operators’ gas margin and a $0.15 on their diesel margin.

Wilson, a major stakeholder in the petroleum industry noted that “the wholesalers have to accept the fact that the retailers make the noise and that the politicians listen to them.”

Wilson dodged questions as to whether or not wholesalers are “hurting” or whether or not they will “make noise” for an increase given that wholesalers have not received a margin increase since the early 2000s.