FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — 17-year-old Grand Bahamian Phillando Williams is the newest member of the Pittsburgh Pirates; he officially signed with the team today.

Williams is the seventh Bahamian to sign with a Major League baseball team within the last week.

Tavano Baker, Edwin Darville, and Trent Wilson signed with the Boston Red Sox. Javado JT Bain Jr signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, Bohan Adderley signed with the New York Mets and Rohan Culmer signed with the Washington Nationals.