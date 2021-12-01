WILL YOUR WATER STAY ON?: WSC disconnections to be among top discussions of new board

New WSC board being officially appointed today

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) board of directors is officially appointed today, the disconnection exercise of residents in arrears will be among the top discussions of priority, according to Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears.

Following a civil aviation agreement signing between The Bahamas and Germany at the Ministry of Works, Sears was asked whether the government had made a determination with the corporation’s announcement that it was resuming water disconnections.

“We are appointing the board for Water and Sewerage tomorrow,” the minister said.

“We’re trying to get the board properly [appointed].”

Asked if the disconnection exercise would be among their discussions, Sears indicated the new board would discuss that.

Last week, Sears reportedly told a local daily he was not advised or consulted about the corporation’s policy to resume disconnections.

Disconnections were expected to resume on November 15, according to a notice the corporation posted via Facebook.

“I will have to speak with Water and Sewerage and find out why the notice would have been issued without any consultation with me,” he said.

He said a proper review was needed to determine whether the moratorium on disconnections amid the pandemic ought to be changed.

The public state of emergency and orders ended on November 13.

New rules have come into force to govern the pandemic.

These include restrictions at the discretion of the minister of health.

When then WSC Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson requested for Cabinet to allow the corporation to resume disconnections in October 2020 because of WSC’s financial difficulties, then Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis condemned the move.

He stressed that the nation remained in a surge of new infections and water disconnections could exacerbate the pandemic in The Bahamas and prevent Bahamians from complying with critical health measures such as washing their hands and surfaces.

Sears was also asked yesterday whether disconnections were proceeding at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), which he has ministerial responsibility for.

He deferred to BPL Chairman Pedro Rolle.

However, attempts to reach Rolle were unsuccessful.

Last Monday, BPL Chief Executive Officer Whitney Heastie said due to BPL’s “dire straits” financially — to the tune of over $100 million — BPL had resumed disconnections last June with arrears over $500 after a three-month moratorium.

Asked if the government was minded to offer a reprieve for the holidays, Sears directed questions to BPL’s board.