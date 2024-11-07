Will Trump’s climate change stance affect PM’s push?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While President-Elect Donald Trump has expressed skepticism regarding the existence and impact of climate change, Prime Minister Philip Davis says he’s not concerned about his administration’s work on the forefront being undone.
President Trump in 2018 insisted that climate change was a “hoax,” along with other similar comments doubting the extent of its effects.
Speaking to the media on Thursday at the Energy and Transportation Climate Change Summit at Baha Mar, Davis reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for The Bahamas on climate change. Since taking office in 2022, the Davis-Cooper administration has been outspoken about protecting the nation’s shores from the threats posed by climate change.