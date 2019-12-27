WILD STYLE: The Valley Boys win Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade 2019

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Valley Boys have been named the unofficial winner of the 2019 Junkanoo Boxing Day Parade, taking several major categories, including best off-the-shoulder, music and best Shirley Street performance.

Valley wowed spectators with its ‘Wild Life of the Great Serengeti’ theme.

According to the unofficial results, which were read at the Trinity Methodist Church of Frederick Street shortly after 2pm, the group secured 81.44 points.

In a short post on its Facebook page, the group wrote: “Vallllleyyyyy champions!!! 1st out of the gate” and “We are the champions”.

Please enable JavaScript



Link

Saxons Superstars, which brought awareness to the fight against cancer with its ‘Cancer, Join the Fight’ theme, placed second in the A category with 80.01 points.

Saxons also placed first and second in the ‘Best Step Down’ category with costumes ‘A452’ and ‘A415’.

Please enable JavaScript



Link

Saxons also took the top prize for best lead costume.

It placed second in off the shoulder costume, second in performance, second in music and second in best Shirley Street performance.

Genesis, which offered its version of ‘The Wedding’ had to settle for third place.

The group received a score of 77.66 points.

One Family, the former champions which swept the Boxing Day Parade in 2018 dropped to fourth.

It’s ‘Video Game Madness’ theme, which saw characters such as Mario, Luigi and Sonic brought to life on Bay Street in dazzling fashion, earned 68.19 points.

However, One Family took home the ‘best performance’ prize, a category it won in 2018.

The group placed fifth and six in the best step-down costume; fourth, fifth and seventh in the best off the shoulder; third in music and fourth in best Shirley Street performance.

With its ‘Dream Vacations’ theme that took spectators to popular travel destinations, Roots placed fifth with a score of 64.31 points.

Roots placed second and fourth in best costume; third in performance; fourth in music and fifth in best Shirley Street performance.

In the ‘B’ category, Colours took home the top prize for the second consecutive year with 80,86 pounds — a more than 15 point lead over Original Congos, which repeated its second place finish this year. The group received 65.21 points.

Redland Soldiers placed third with 57.92 pounds and Body of Christ came fourth with 56.30 points.

Fancy Dancers took fifth place with 55.97 points; Conquerors for Christ placed sixth with 48.74 points; and New Vikings finished in seventh with 34.77 points.