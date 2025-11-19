Dear Editor,

The Scorpion Parable: A scorpion once asked a frog to carry it across the river. The frog hesitated, saying, “You’ll sting me.” The scorpion smiled and replied, “If I sting you, we’ll both drown.” Believing that reason could overcome instinct, the frog agreed. However, halfway across the river, the sting came. As the poison spread, the frog gasped, “Why?” The scorpion answered, “Because it’s in my nature.”

The story isn’t about betrayal; it’s about predictability.

The scorpion didn’t act out of malice; it acted according to its nature. Similarly, the frog didn’t die because of trust; it died because it overlooked obvious patterns in favor of appealing promises. This is the lesson that the Bahamian electorate repeatedly fails to grasp, especially regarding the Progressive Liberal Party.

Every few years, the PLP comes back to the public with the same polished message: “We’ve changed. This time will be different.” The people, weary yet hopeful and desperate for stability, listen and hesitate before trusting them once more. However, halfway through the term, the familiar issues return: rising costs, political favoritism, stalled projects, disappearing transparency, and the ongoing focus on self-preservation rather than national progress.

As the poison seeps into the nation’s veins, the people whisper, “Why?” The answer, as always, remains the same: it is their nature.

The behavior of the PLP is not a result of poor leadership; it is a deliberate pattern. It flourishes in systems that prioritize loyalty over logic. It continues to exist through dependency rather than through progress. Its goal is not reform but rather control. To anticipate transformation without making structural changes is as unlikely as expecting a scorpion to swim.

None of this is personal; it’s about political biology. The nature of the PLP was shaped by the nationalism of the 1960s, characterized by charismatic leaders, emotional appeals, patronage networks, and a narrative centered on liberation. This approach was effective at the time and rewarded those who believed in it. However, in the 21st century, that revolutionary instinct has solidified into a reflex that prioritizes the protection of power over the pursuit of progress and focuses on personality rather than policy.

Bahamians continue to wade into the river, not out of foolishness, but out of hope. Hope is our national belief. We often confuse charisma with competence and slogans with systems. We convince ourselves that the next bridge will be different, even though the water beneath remains unchanged.

The wise must understand: kindness cannot override instinct, and promises cannot alter established patterns. No political party can reform itself from within; it can only adapt when faced with structural pressures and consequences.

So, don’t blame the scorpion, and don’t feel sorry for the frog. Instead, learn the lesson.

Construct systems that rely on accountability rather than trust. Establish institutions resilient to challenges. In the upcoming election, when another scorpion requests a ride, remember: if history repeats itself, it’s not a coincidence — it’s nature.

Thoughtfully,

Noēsis — Critical Thinker