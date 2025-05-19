Dear editor,

It has long been written: “Whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.” Is this, possibly, the case with the Hon. Sylvanus Petty, the current PLP MP for North Eleuthera? No doubt, Petty is a “good” man and may well mean well for the nation, his constituency, and himself. Having said that, however, one must question the purpose and sensibility of statements recently made in public by the good man.

Petty will not be seeking a re-nomination from the ruling PLP in the next general election. Having observed his career so far in public life, I had long come to the inescapable conclusion that he would not be re-nominated, much less run, by the PLP in 2026. What would be the purpose? Without delving into all of the publicly known facts, we all recall that a year or so ago, it was revealed that a close relative had been awarded a contract from the Water & Sewerage Corporation, of which Petty was the Executive Chairman.

From a legal standpoint, it would appear that the contract was properly issued—but the optics did not look good. Subsequently, Petty resigned from his post at the W&S Corporation but remained an MP and Deputy Speaker of the Honourable House of Assembly. While the PM is loyal to a fault, it is doubtful that certain current MPs in the PLP caucus will be re-nominated. Off the top of my head, I can easily bring to mind at least four (4) such individuals. This is the way it must be if the PM and his iconic party are to be re-elected to a much-needed second consecutive term.

In any event, Petty has said that he will spend the next five (5) years pursuing business opportunities and spending time with his family—always a good thing, and I certainly wish him all the best. On his way out the proverbial door, he has also stated that in the 2031 general elections, he will emerge as Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas! Is he deluded, or is something else possibly wrong?

He would have no parliamentary seat, no support from an established party or otherwise, and, for sure, no elected colleagues who’d support his Don Quixote dreams of grandeur. What are the leadership qualities he would bring to the table, if any? If, as it appears, he was incapable of managing a mere governmental corporation, what would make any sensible Bahamian believe that Petty has what it takes to govern an entire nation? The Bahamas is not a petty (pardon the pun) shop operation where one can simply say: “I come for a pound of sausage and a small loaf of bread!”

Political power and self-importance are a dangerous and toxic combination. We are, I am sure, all able to remember the current PLP MP for North Abaco (Cornish) crowing a year or so ago that in Abaco, he had “more power” than the PM himself! Of course, he had to immediately issue an abject public apology. The rest is history.

I have no doubt that Brother Cornish’s days in the House of Assembly are limited to the remainder of his unexpired parliamentary term. After that, he will be recalled as: “He once ran.” The other two (2) will remain nameless for now—but one (1) of them is also from a Family Island with much promise. The PM can ill afford to take a chance with his rapidly evolving legacy.

To God, then, in all things, be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host