WHO WILL HEAD THE FNM?: Sands undecided on entering leadership race

Some party insiders believe FNM should look outside of parliamentary team for a new leader

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Minister of Health and Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands said last night that he has not made a decision on whether to run for leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) at its next convention.

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis will lead Her Majesty’s Official Opposition in Parliament next month, but will step aside for new leadership at the planned November convention.

The decision was confirmed on Wednesday night following a more than three-hour meeting of the FNM Central Council at Holy Trinity Activities Centre.

When asked following that meeting if he would toss his hat in the leadership consideration, Sands told the media: “Well, you know, I haven’t made any final decisions. When that time is appropriate, then perhaps after consideration with my family, prayerful consideration, I’ll make a decision.”

Reflecting on the Central Council meeting, Sands said it was “cordial, and it was passionate”.

While some party insiders have suggested the frontrunners are Michael Pintard, Shanendon Cartwright and Kwasi Thompson, others believe the party needs an alternative option to rebrand the FNM.

A senior FNM who did not wish to be named told Eyewitness News that Sands was an option to be considered as someone who could rebrand the FNM and excite the electorate, though he does not hold a seat in Parliament.

Minnis has said he thought the candidates who ran under the FNMs banner did an excellent job, and he believes his administration did an “excellent job in paving the way forward for the country and preparing for a better future”.

“Unfortunately, the public felt differently and we accept that,” the former prime minister said.

The FNM was dealt a crushing blow at the polls, retaining just seven seats.

The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) won 32 seats.

Sands lost the Elizabeth seat by 377 votes — 1,516 to the PLP’s Jobeth Coleby-Davis’ 1,893.

He has vied for deputy leader of the party twice and been unsuccessful.

He abandoned the bid in 2016 after then Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner dropped out of the race in July.

The pair had been campaigning as a team.