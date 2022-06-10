WHO WILL BENEFIT?: Minnis suggests catastrophic budget allocation insufficient

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday questioned the adequacy and intended uses of the $10 million the Davis administration has budgeted for catastrophic healthcare.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said last month that the government made provisions in the 2022/2023 budget to provide meaningful assistance to “long-term dialysis patients, heart patients and others facing serious medical issues”.

During his contribution to the budget debate in the House of Assembly yesterday, Minnis asked how the money will be dispersed and who will benefit.

He suggested that with medical costs high for the most common serious illnesses, not many can benefit from the administration’s allocation.

“What will come under the ambit of catastrophic care?” he asked.

“The three big-ticket items are cancer care, open-heart surgery, dialysis and renal failure.

“Cancer care patients who can’t access radiation treatment must now pay $7,500, the first half of the $15,000 charge, and pay it first.

“In terms of cancer drugs, patients are being billed over $100,000 for chemotherapy services.”

“What are we paying out every month for outsourcing dialysis?

“What I know is that the annual costs to care for a diabetic on dialysis requiring hospital admissions can exceed $75,000 per year.

“Diabetes accounts for a significant proportion of the 600 patients we have on dialysis.

“Open heart surgeries being done at Doctors [Hospital] with just an overnight stay and then transferred to PMH is a $35,000 charge.

“So, how far do you expect this $10,000,000 to go?

“Less than 20 patients can utilize this amount in less than a month.

“And I must inform this House Madam Speaker that there is one family in this Bahamas that has mucopolysaccharidosis, a genetic disorder that alone can eat that $10 million. But I won’t go into that.

“How do you plan to select these patients?

“Would this be for services provided out of country?

“Would this cover kidney transplant, an estimated $60,000 if done at Doctors?

“Is this the most efficient way to spend our limited healthcare dollars?

“Should this be a health promotion investment?

“Where does National Health Insurance factor into this?”

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville is expected to elaborate on the catastrophic care plan when he contributes to the budget debate.

Minnis said he will await his response before discussing the matter further.

“I have a lot more to say,” he said.