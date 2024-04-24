White expresses environmental concerns over Abaco diesel leak, govt responds

LocalApril 24, 2024April 24, 2024 at 1:55 pm Genea Noel
White expresses environmental concerns over Abaco diesel leak, govt responds

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – St.Annes Member of Parliament Adrian White sounded the alarm in parliament on Wednesday afternoon over what he termed an “environmental disaster” on the island of Abaco due to an alleged diesel leak from a service station.

White alleged that the fuel has been leaking into the harbour for more than twenty days. He added that residents have resorted to taking their own steps to offset the “nauseating” stench of the fumes.

He called on environmental authorities to take immediate action, even though officials reported that the spill has been contained.

White however still had his concerns. “Will the service station be fined? What appropriate action has been taken to clean up the spill that will undoubtedly impact our marine life,” he questioned.

White made his concerns known as debate commenced on environmental legislation to increase fines and penalties to the existing laws.

In responding to the concerns raised by White, Environmental Minister Vaughn Miller insisted that the polluter will pay.

Miller told house members that government is not sitting idly by on the issue and is cognizant of its impact on the environment. He added that once the investigation is complete action will be taken.

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*