Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

While We Struggle, the PM Gone Off Again

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

Dear Editor,

Once again, the Prime Minister has gone flying out, and the rest of us are still trying to catch our breath.
This time, he slips off to Nigeria, and plenty of Bahamians didn’t even know he was gone. No announcement, no press release, nothing. Just quietly hopped on a plane while people back home are struggling to buy groceries and keep the lights on.

You mean to tell me, in a time when folks can’t afford rent, BPL bills are sky high, and jobs are still hard to find, the PM is off launching some Pan-African debit card in Abuja? What about the problems right here in The Bahamas? What about the young people still waiting for work? The small businesses drowning in fees? The clinics in the Family Islands that can’t even get basic supplies?

Every day we’re hearing about economic growth and surplus, but most of us can’t see it or feel it. What we do see is the government spending money on fancy trips, while we get less help and more pressure. They’re cutting assistance but taking private jets. They’re talking transparency, but we’re finding out about these trips after the fact—if at all.

Plenty of people are tired now. Tired of hearing promises. Tired of waiting for affordable housing. Tired of leaders showing up for headlines but not showing up for the hard conversations.

Truth be told, most Bahamians are not checking for a debit card launch overseas. We just want to know when the government is going to start putting us first—right here, at home.

Until then, Mr. Davis, turn on the lights. We’re in the dark—literally and figuratively.

Sincerely,
Samuel Roker

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture