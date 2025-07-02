While We Struggle, the PM Gone Off Again

Dear Editor,

Once again, the Prime Minister has gone flying out, and the rest of us are still trying to catch our breath.

This time, he slips off to Nigeria, and plenty of Bahamians didn’t even know he was gone. No announcement, no press release, nothing. Just quietly hopped on a plane while people back home are struggling to buy groceries and keep the lights on.

You mean to tell me, in a time when folks can’t afford rent, BPL bills are sky high, and jobs are still hard to find, the PM is off launching some Pan-African debit card in Abuja? What about the problems right here in The Bahamas? What about the young people still waiting for work? The small businesses drowning in fees? The clinics in the Family Islands that can’t even get basic supplies?

Every day we’re hearing about economic growth and surplus, but most of us can’t see it or feel it. What we do see is the government spending money on fancy trips, while we get less help and more pressure. They’re cutting assistance but taking private jets. They’re talking transparency, but we’re finding out about these trips after the fact—if at all.

Plenty of people are tired now. Tired of hearing promises. Tired of waiting for affordable housing. Tired of leaders showing up for headlines but not showing up for the hard conversations.

Truth be told, most Bahamians are not checking for a debit card launch overseas. We just want to know when the government is going to start putting us first—right here, at home.

Until then, Mr. Davis, turn on the lights. We’re in the dark—literally and figuratively.

Sincerely,

Samuel Roker