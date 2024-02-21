WHERE WILL GO? Vendors on the Prince George Wharf given until March 15 to relocate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Vendors located on the Prince George Wharf have been given until March 15, 2024 to close and relocate their small businesses as a result of ongoing revitalization efforts in Downtown Nassau.

Vendors received a letter from The Ministry of Tourism on February 15, 2024 which advised that their businesses, which were granted temporary approval to operate at Prince George Wharf, will need to wrap up operations within the next four weeks.

President of Woodes Rodgers Wharf Vendors Association James Sears says many vendors were confused by the letter as it didn’t say if they would be placed elsewhere. He said the communication created a sense of uncertainty among vendors.