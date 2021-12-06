WHERE IS THE PLAN?: BUT supports suspension of exams but ‘deeply concerned’ about in-person blueprint

Wilson: 30% of students have not had any formal education for more than 20 months

Ministry of Education postpones report card day to Jan 2022

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson said last night that the union supports the government’s decision to cancel end-of-term examinations and the assessment of students upon their return in January.

However, she said the union remains “very concerned” about what it called the lack of a comprehensive plan for the return of in-person learning in the new year.

“Yes, we held meetings with education personnel,” Wilson told Eyewitness News.

“But information given was given in a very ad hoc fashion.

“Based on the Ministry of Education’s numbers, 30 percent of students, which equates to more than 14,000 students, have not had any educational instruction or formal learning since March 2020 — some 20 months ago.

“This is very serious.

“So, we are awaiting the plan to correct this critical problem, which should ensure that these students receive the much-needed tutoring and extra classes necessary.

“There are a number of meetings scheduled and it is the BUT’s expectation that clear instructions and strategies will be discussed and shared with us on both academic and protocols for a healthy and safe school environment.

“This is the time for true collaboration and consultation with stakeholders such as the Bahamas Union of Teachers, so we await the meetings and the outcome of those discussions so that we can move forward with one goal in mind, which is to ensure that the 48,000 students enrolled in government schools from Grand Bahama to Inagua [are] receiving quality education.”

In a statement over the weekend, the Ministry of Education announced that schools will close next week Friday and the usual end-of-term examinations will not be held.

It also announced the schedule for national report card day, which was slated for December 16, has been postponed and the last working day for teachers will be December 17.

As it relates to the upcoming term, the statement read: “It is anticipated that students will be engaged in hybrid learning commencing Tuesday, January 11, 2022, subject to approval by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”

It said further details on the hybrid learning model for the next school term and the national report card day will be announced.