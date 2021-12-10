WHAT’S THE WORD ON CHRISTMAS?: Final decision on holiday observance issue expected next Tuesday

PS: Adding another holiday has financial implications for businesses

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Cabinet is expected to make a final decision next Tuesday on whether an additional day will be added to the holiday calendar this year, with Christmas and Boxing Day falling on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Press Secretary Clint Watson, during a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday, said the issue was raised at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, although no final decision was made as the Cabinet meeting ended early.

“There was some discussion, agreement and disagreement on both arguments regarding it but no final decision was made as Cabinet ended early on Tuesday,” said Watson.

He added: “Obviously, if you’re adding another day, it has financial implications for businesses, who now have to pay holiday pay for their staff.”

Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson, chairperson of the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC), recently told Eyewitness News that the government has assured the private sector that workers will be entitled to their 16 hours of holiday pay regardless of what decision Cabinet takes regarding the observance of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

Rutherford-Ferguson told Eyewitness News that she raised the matter with the government.

The last time both holidays fell on a weekend, it was agreed to give employees 16 hours of holiday pay, ie the two holiday days that they would be entitled to. – BCCEC Chairperson Khrystle Rutherford-Ferguson

“While many persons that work Monday through Friday would appreciate retaining the two holiday days this year, some of the chamber members — retail and hospitality — wanted to make sure that they understood how the holiday hours would work in light of this,” she told Eyewitness News.

“The last time both holidays fell on a weekend, it was agreed to give employees 16 hours of holiday pay, ie the two holiday days that they would be entitled to.

“That way, a retailer can reopen on Tuesday as their staff received holiday pay for Saturday and Monday. Also a hotel would know how much they have to pay staff that works on those days.

“I raised the matter with the government and was assured that regardless of the decision taken at Cabinet, these workers would be entitled to their 16 hours of holiday pay.”

Presently, according to the 2021 Public Holidays calendar issued by the Cabinet Office, while both Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall on a Saturday and Sunday respectfully, only Boxing Day will be observed as a holiday on the following Monday.