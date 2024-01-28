What’s next for Road Traffic?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police officials have yet to receive a communication from the Road Traffic department in relation to them being unable to print driver’s licenses.

Earlier this week, members of the public expressed extreme frustration with the RTD as the printing machine was not functional.

Chief Superintendent Eugene Strachan of the traffic division says they cannot dictate to the Controller of Road Traffic but will be checking in on the issue.

The RTD also experienced challenges last week at the National Stadium, where offices are located. Service was either suspended or referred to satellite locations.