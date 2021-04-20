WHAT’S APPROPRIATE?: Freeport official defends decision to remove “racist” mural; says artist refused to compromise

“I know art is interpreted by the viewer [but] it appears slightly racist and we’ve been getting some complaints about it”

NAGB associate calls debacle “ironic”, asserting “art is not just for pretty”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The removal of a “racist” mural by a local Bahamian artist came after several complaints and after advising the artist, said Freeport City Chief Councilor Kendal Culmer.

The mural by Grand Bahama-based artist Benjamin Ferguson, entitled “Mismanaged Culture”, is part of the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas’ (NAGB) onePULSE exhibition, which features artwork by Bahamian muralists as the central pulse of Bahamian society.

The murals were being featured at the gallery and have now moved into communities throughout The Bahamas.

In a video circulated on social media, Ferguson decried its removal and said all he wanted was to have a conversation with officials before it was taken down.

However, in an interview with Eyewitness News, Culmer contended that the artist was warned before the piece was removed.

He explained that about three weeks ago, he was contacted by Ferguson to place a mural at Taino Beach to beautify the area and he agreed.

He admitted, however, that he did not view the piece before it went up.

“After the painting went up, I received a few calls stating that they believe the painting was a little bit racist and when the painting was actually sent to me, I called the artist and told them that after looking at the painting, I know art is interpreted by the viewer and I told him that my view on it is it appears slightly racist and we’ve been getting some complaints about it,” he said.

Culmer said he advised Ferguson to put his interpretation of what the painting is supposed to depict under the piece, but he refused and requested a meeting with the council and the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA).

“I told him I had no problem meeting but I think the painting has to come down until we can come to some mutual ground and once again he denied,” Culmer said.

The chief councilor added: “We also suggested that he just remove the word ‘Caucasian’ and put something else there because it was offensive to some persons who came in. It was offensive to some of the business owners on Taino Beach.

“If that was an art gallery, I see no problem with it. But it was a public setting, open forum, and I just don’t think something of that nature should be out there.”

Culmer said he is still willing to have a conversation with Ferguson on “either having that painting corrected or having another painting put out there”, adding that the piece has been secured at the local government’s office.

“It’s a public area and we have no problem assisting any artist who wants to display their artwork, but it must be in a tasteful and respectful manner to all,” he said.

Ironic

NAGB Exhibitions and Collections Care Associate Richardo Barrett told Eyewitness News that he is aware of the matter, calling it “ironic”.

Barrett said during the early months of the pandemic, Ferguson was among several artists approached to be part of an exhibition focused on murals and public art.

He explained that those artists were given the freedom to address any topic they felt was important within their communities and/or the Bahamian community in general.

Barrett said during initial discussions with Ferguson, the artist indicated he wanted to focus on the “negative stereotypes and self-hate connected to being Black and Bahamian in The Bahamas” and would draw on inspiration from his own personal experiences “as a Black man being treated as less-than or inferior, especially in establishments that also catered to white tourists or foreigners”.

He said Ferguson also expressed how those were ideals that are “currently being passed down to the next generation — the idea that white/Caucasian or foreign in general is better”.

“This is what leads him to paint a very detailed piece illustrating a young Black girl drinking juice but instead of the popular brand of juice everyone is used to seeing on that particular juice box, it says Caucasian,” Barrett continued.

“…Just imagine how ironic it is that a mural addressing a topic about how Black people are treated in their own country gets forcefully removed after the powers that be received complaints about the mural just hours after being installed.”

He asserted “art is not just for pretty” but also meant to aid in hard conversations.