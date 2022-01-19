WHAT REALLY HAPPENED?: Police launch search for reported plane crash, no debris found

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A search for a plane that reportedly crashed in waters off the Eastern Road was called off after two hours of search with no sign of life or debris.

Police Press Liason ASP Audley Peters told reporters on the scene that the police control room received reports around 9.15pm that there was a crash in the area of Solomon’s Lighthouse.

A team of officers and marines were deployed and combed the area along Fox Hill creek.

Peters said: ”There was no debris of any plane found in this vicinity. Subsequently, the search was ended and we will continue the search the first thing in the morning.”

He noted that officers made contact with Air Traffic Control who confirmed that there were no planes in the area during the time the plane crash was reported.

Peters said he could not confirm whether there was an actual plane crash or possibly something else.

He maintained the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will once again comb the area via underwater swimming.

Asked about the person who made the call, Peters said: “Someone allegedly saw a plane going down and they believe what they saw was a flare gun…From what we got it was not a mayday from a person on the plane but a person reported to police control room having sighted the aircraft.”

He said while police have information about the person who filed the report, he’s “not at liberty to divulge who that is or their identity at this time”.