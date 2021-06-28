WHAT ABOUT YOUR MOTHERS?: Pastor urges men involved in crime to reconsider

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prominent pastor Bishop Simeon Hall has called on young men involved in crime to consider their families and the consequences of their “criminal lifestyle”.

Hall’s plea follows four killings and multiple shootings over the past week.

Police reported two fatal shootings on New Providence on Thursday and another killing on Friday night.

“I want to make a direct appeal to Black men anchored in the dead-end game of crime to consider the pain, shame and expense your criminal lifestyle will eventually bring to your family — especially to your mothers,” Hall said.

“The weekly incidences of criminal activity are carried out by young Black men [who are] heartless and poorly socialized.”

Hall said he knows of families where sons who are murdered or accused of murder have caused their mothers “pain, embarrassment and great financial difficulties”.

“Criminals with guns should think of their mothers,” he said.

“Funerals are expensive and the pain and shame you leave your mother with will send her to [her] grave prematurely.”

The country’s latest killing occurred shortly before 8pm on Friday night on First Street, Coconut Grove.

According to reports, a group of people were gathered outside a residence when a small vehicle pulled up and three armed men exited and fired shots at the group.

Police said a man and woman who were shot were both taken to hospital by a private vehicle.

The woman later died in hospital and the man was last listed in serious but stable condition.

Police did not indicate whether that incident was connected to the killing the night prior in the same area.

The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Shavonya Adderley, who was an avid Junkanooer.

Earlier this month, during his presentation to the 2021/2022 budget debate, National Security Minister Marvin Dames revealed that while overall crime for 2021 reflects an eight percent reduction compared to this time last year, there has been a 52 percent increase in murders and a 42 percent increase in armed robberies.