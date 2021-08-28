WHAT ABOUT THE PANDEMIC?: Nomination day sees politicians and party supporters gather in droves with fullout fanfare

PM’s snap election rationale? ‘You will see as we progress’

Davis says ‘Get to know me’ as constituents know me

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As COVID- 19 numbers continue to surge, hundreds of political candidates and supporters gathered throughout the country in marches, motorcades, and parades to nominate for the upcoming General Election.

Despite the COVID-19 protocols in place, the day was marked with multiple political candidates coming out with large contingents.

Some of those candidates took the opportunity to make their way to the sites with lively motorcades, junkanoo rush-outs, and even a few circus performers.

Eager supporters, many of whom were wearing masks, danced in the street in candidate paraphernalia shouting party calls — though little to no social distancing was being observed at several of the sites.

Following his nomination for the Killarney seat at Gambier Primary School, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was asked to give his rationale behind calling a snap election amidst the significant rise in new infections.

“I think as we progress you will see,” he told reporters on the matter.

The prime minister said the FNM does intend to hold drive-in rallies as the party ramps up its campaign.

He pointed to the drive-in rallies conducted during the United States election campaign last year and insisted that “we have followed similar patterns and ensure that we meet all the safety protocols”.

Minnis said he is “confident” in the FNM’s ability to win the General Election and shot down remarks from former Prime Minister Christie who said last week that history is not on his side for the government to win a second consecutive term.

He has previously assured Bahamians that the voting process will be safe.

Health officials confirmed yesterday morning that 11 people died of COVID-19 between last week Friday and Monday.

With the exception of one case on Andros, all deaths — six women and five men, ages 46-72, were recorded on New Providence. COVID-19 deaths have been pushed to 345.

In the last 48 hours, a total of 223 confirmed COVID cases were recorded, with 161 cases on Wednesday and 62 cases on Thursday. Hospitalizations increased to 168.

The Ministry of Health said it was saddened by the deaths and increased hospitalizations and warned the public not to take the “sharp increase” lightly.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis, who nominated to retain his seat in Cat Island, said he is confident that he will become the next leader of The Bahamas and urged Bahamians to get to know him.

“I am confident that the country recognizes that a change is needed and the change they need is right here,” Davis said.

“That’s why I invite the Bahamain people get to know me. Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador know me. Get to know me as they know me and they will be assured that their future and livelihood will be in good hands.”

Earlier this week, the PLP announced that it will cancel all of its drive-thru rallies, citing surging coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and COVID-related deaths and the need to have a “safe campaign”.

The FNM held its first drive-in rally in Grand Bahama last night, where dozens of supporters stayed near their vehicles as the party’s candidates were officially rolled out.

The party’s second drive-in rally is slated for tonight in New Providence.